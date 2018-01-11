Firefighters approved for increased medical response

Firefighting personnel will receive additional training to treat emergency medical situations.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) has the legal go-ahead to respond to calls with life-sustaining acts until paramedics arrive on scene.

The legal approval allows CFES, which are under municipal jurisdiction, to provide additional Emergency Medical Response (EMR) services if they are the first responders to a medical emergency.

Under provincial regulation, it is the responsibility of the BC Ambulance Services to provide emergency medical services. Cranbrook is following in the footsteps of Delta, which introduced a bylaw to deliver EMR services.

“Right now, the province of BC does not recommend fire service personnel delivering anything above first responder level,” said CFES Director Wayne Price. “This is a level above the first responder level, so what these communities have done is gone outside the provincial agreement.

“With the first responder process, you sign an agreement with the province to provide that service. They will not provide an agreement for the EMR level, so these communities have decided to just go right through their bylaw and deliver it directly through bylaw.”

Price hopes to have 23 CFES personnel trained for EMR Services by August and implemented in September. There will be a one-time cost of $45,000 to get the program started.

Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt says the EMR training and designation is a potentially life-saving measure.

“I think for our citizens, it’s a safety factor and sometimes it’s a life and death situation,” Pratt said. “It’s not to be disrespectful to the ambulance attendants or paramedics at all; it’s just sometimes the way their system is set up and our system is set up, we’re there first.

“And if there’s something that our guys can be trained to do to save a life, then we should be looking at that.”

Previous story
‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant
Next story
Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

Just Posted

Firefighters approved for increased medical response

Firefighting personnel will receive additional training to treat emergency medical situations.

Johnny Bower; a man of kindness

Anthony Dransfeld recounts conversations with late, great Maple Leaf, Johnny Bower

Mount Baker Junior Boys basketball focused on bright future

Young Wild team motivated by long-term goals, beyond this season and even high school careers

Mapping concerns delay RDEK bylaw

Rural residents affected by OCP amendment voice their opposition.

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group… Continue reading

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Locals Coffee House set for Saturday, Jan. 13

The latest installment of the popular concert series runs Saturday at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11

Moyie Communications Tower; A River Captured; Marysville Benchlands, and the strange story of Constable Sontag

Hugs & Slugs

All Hugs, no Slugs, for Jan. 11, 2018

Deadline nearing for Performing Arts Festival

Deadline for all entries is January 15.

Arts Club’s powerful ‘Onegin’ stopping at KCT

Onegin embarks on a Western Canada tour this month, including Cranbrook on Tuesday February 6.

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Most Read