Firearms charges laid against local man

Several serious charges were laid against a local man, including possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault police officer and obstruct police officer.

On August 27, around 5 P.M., several calls came in to police about a man in downtown Cranbrook carrying and brandishing a firearm. Callers were able to direct RCMP to the 300-block of 8th Ave S to a man carrying a rifle.

The man climbed onto a roof after a brief foot chase, but eventually came down and was arrested. During the arrest the man kicked the arresting police officer. A rifle and ammunition were seized.

“The calls from the public were instrumental in directing members to his location before anyone could be seriously injured,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

During his initial appearance 29-year old Mark Prevost was released from custody by way of Release Order by the BC Prosecution Service and the Courts, and is due back in court on September 11, 2023.

