Fire on Highway 3 prompts closure

South Country Fire Department on scene dealing with car fire near Galloway.

UPDATE – 1:47 p.m. – The Highway has reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

The truck and trailer which caught fire are a total loss; however, the occupants of the vehicle were all able to get out safely.

The fire has been extinguished and crews remain on scene at this time.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m. – DriveBC estimates reopening of Highway 3 within the hour.

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 3 one kilometre east of Galloway.

The RDEK reported at 12:20 p.m. on July 13 that the South Country Fire Department was on scene, and that the highway is closed to traffic as emergency responders deal with the fire.

The fire involves a truck and travel trailer and there are currently six apparatus and 11 firefighters on scene.

For updates visit DriveBC.ca.

Previous story
UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of July – 14: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Weather warning issued for strong wind gusts

Environment Canada forecasting strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening throughout B.C. Interior.

Crews tackling small local wildfires

Lightning-caused blazes burn less than a hectare near Kimberley, Lake Koocanusa

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

The big grey hound and me

It will take some time to process living in a world without seeing the Greyhound pulling into the nearest bus station

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Fire on Highway 3 prompts closure

South Country Fire Department on scene dealing with car fire near Galloway.

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

Most Read