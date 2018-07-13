Fire on Highway 3 prompts closure

South Country Fire Department on scene dealing with car fire near Galloway.

UPDATE – 1:47 p.m. – The Highway has reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

The truck and trailer which caught fire are a total loss; however, the occupants of the vehicle were all able to get out safely.

The fire has been extinguished and crews remain on scene at this time.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m. – DriveBC estimates reopening of Highway 3 within the hour.

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 3 one kilometre east of Galloway.

The RDEK reported at 12:20 p.m. on July 13 that the South Country Fire Department was on scene, and that the highway is closed to traffic as emergency responders deal with the fire.

The fire involves a truck and travel trailer and there are currently six apparatus and 11 firefighters on scene.

