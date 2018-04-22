An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire somewhere on Kerr Road, Baynes Lake. Google Maps photo

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire somewhere on Kerr Road, Baynes Lake.

On Sunday, April 22, a fire was discovered in the Baynes Lake area.

According to the latest update by the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is approximately 18 hectares in size.

As per their website, it is suspected that the fire was human caused.

The stage of the fire is currently new, and no further information is available at this time.

More to come.

Click here to view BC Wildfire Services’ active wildfire map.

Previous story
Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Just Posted

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire… Continue reading

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Most Read