Bill Nye Fire is at 1,057 hectares on Thursday

The Bill Nye Mountain Fire near Wasa received a small amount of rain yesterday, enough to temporarily cool fire behaviours, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire began on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and is now at 1,057 hectares.

Fire behaviour on this incident continues to be a smouldering to low vigour surface fire, with occasional flare-ups are pockets of unburnt fuels are found on the north and south flank at higher elevations, BC Wildfire says.

Strong winds are expected to continue today and keep driving aggressive fire behaviour in the interior, southern interior, and southeast region of the province. These winds will begin to diminish over the coming days.

There are currently 23 firefighters, one helicopter and two pieces of heavy equipment on the fire.

Additional crews are being brought in today to help heavy machinery finalize the containment lines at the base of the mountain, creating a hand-built fuel-free on the north and west perimeter. The established sprinkler system on the control lines has been turned on and helping to keep the area humid. Additional crews will also be working on prepping the space for direct suppression action. Helicopters remain available to bucket the fire on an as needed basis and to move crews around.

