Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap spreads the love with 500 frozen holiday dinners

The Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap in Cranbrook is once again feeding the community over the holiday season, having prepared 500 turkey dinners for anyone in need.

Fire Hall cooks have been busy making and packaging 500 turkey dinners to drop off throughout the community. They froze the meals leading up to Christmas and will deliver them on Christmas Eve.

The Cranbrook Food Bank and Better at Home, along with Fire Hall staff, have volunteered their time to help distribute the meals throughout the community.

This is the second year in a row that the Fire Hall has had ‘Christmas on Ice’ aka a frozen holiday meal delivery service. The new tradition began in 2020 out of necessity because of the pandemic.

In prior years, Dairy Queen and Arby’s would host a community dinner, feeding hundreds of people in their dining room. A longstanding tradition in the community, the local restaurants, owned by Jesse Roberts, have been making sure that people have a warm meal on Christmas for more than 20 years.