Fire & Emergency Services called to 2nd house fire Wednesday night

Firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Service responded to a house fire Wednesday night, Oct. 24 – the second structure fire in the City in less than 24 hours.

At approximately 7 pm Wednesday, the fire department responded to a call in the 900 block of 4th Street South. Firefighters worked hard to knock down the fire quickly, however the home did suffer significant damage.

One resident was transported to hospital for examination as a precaution. The fire department believes the fire was accidental in nature.

Fire & Emergency Services also responded to a structure fire in the Wattsville area of the City early Wednesday morning. That fire was isolated to the area of origin, however the entire structure suffered smoke damage. The occupant of that home was also transported to hospital for treatment.

Fire & Emergency Services stresses how vitally important that all residents be diligent in making fire prevention a high priority each day, especially with the colder weather coming which will see an increased use of a variety of heating sources. Make sure you have smoke alarms on every floor and they are tested regularly.

Practice fire safety by having a fire escape plan and practice it.

