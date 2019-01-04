Fire destroys Cherryville home

A Cherryville family’s home burned to the ground Friday morning, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. (Morning Star photo)

A Cherryville family lost everything to a fire that destroyed their home Friday.

The Southfork Road house was consumed by flames. None of the occupants were home at the time of the fire, but the family lost everything they own, including a cat in the fire.

“It’s burnt down to the ground,” said Kyler Whitecotton, Cherryville fire warden.

“He (occupant) was just out in the field, feeding cows,” said Whitecotton.

There is no fire protection in Cherryville, therefore the home was left to burn.

“My dad and I are local fire wardens, but we don’t have the resources to do structural protection,” said Whitecotton.

RCMP are therefore responsible for investigating, but are in the early stages.

Meanwhile the community is rallying around the family with support.

A Facebook post has been circulating in Lumby and Cherryville reaching out to anyone who can help the family.

“A young family in Cherryville just lost their house,” Kimberly Belanger wrote in Around the Block Lumby. “They have a 13-year-old boy and two elementary school girls. They lost absolutely everything and we’re trying to get them some clothes and pajamas etc., to get them through the next few days.”

Those who would like to help, especially with household items, are advised to comment on the post so the family can reach out and contact those who have offered.

“I know they’re a little bit overwhelmed right now and they’re not prepared to deal with any of this,” Belanger told The Morning Star.

With more than a dozen people who have offered to help so far, the response has been heart warming.

“I love this little community for situations like this,” said Belanger. “When families are in need we all rally together. Warms my heart. I’m so happy we moved here.”

