Fire department adapting operations to COVID-19 reality

The onset of the global COVID-19 has underscored the importance of various elements of our modern day society.

Doctors, nurses and those employed in the health care field are directly responding and treating COVID-19 patients, while others areas, such as grocery store employees and truckers who are diligently working to maintain the supply chain.

The effects of social distancing and efforts to stem the spread of the virus has permeated all aspects of society, and individuals, families, businesses and governments are working to accommodate those directives.

That includes Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, which is adapting services and operations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Driver, the Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, said firefighters and staff have been busy working to align their policies and procedures with the directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s top doctor.

“In order to do what we do — just like any of the other health care workers or front line workers who are in contact with the general public — we’ve had to make really significant adjustments to the way we operate,” Driver said.

Driver was appointed as the Director of Fire and Emergency Services at the end of last year, but has been with the Cranbrook fire department since 2004, serving as a firefighter, fire prevention officer and deputy director of operations.

The firehall building, known as a firehouse to firefighters and support staff, typically sees a lot of people working shifts in close quarters while also moving between their own homes and the firehouse.

“Maintaining our ability to go from home to work safely and to not put either group at risk has been our highest priority the whole time, which is hard, but it’s worth figuring out and doing well and making sure everyone’s educated enough to do that well,” said Driver.

Some of those changes mean tweaking operations, in terms of being mindful how personnel and equipment are being used when responding to emergency situations. On any given call, the fire department could be on scene with organizations such as the RCMP, B.C Ambulance Service and Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue — partners that have decades-long relationships.

“The teams working together at 2 a.m. in the morning, it’s critical they know what they’re doing,” Driver said. “But with everyone changing the rules and the processes by which we work, it’s become an operational re-learning of how we go about doing that business and connecting with the groups that are going to connect in the middle of the night, or in the middle of the weekend.”

Given the very real possibility of wildfire events around the region, fire department staff usually cross-train with B.C. Wildfire Service personnel each spring. That usually involves in-person training sessions at the forestry base in Cranbrook in order to learn from each other and get familiar with the necessary equipment.

“How are we going to bring those two pieces together and become proficient as a larger team before wildfire season hits us full-on?” asked Driver. “So there’s a challenge there, but certainly the base manager and myself are up for that challenge and we’re doing what we can to create that connection between our teams and be ready for the summer fire season.”

Working with local and regional partners will be extremely important as emergency services agencies navigate the COVID-19 reality, said Driver. The fire department is working very closely with a regional emergency operations centre that coordinates an emergency service group on a weekly basis.

“We’re working very closely with our regional neighbours and partners and our local partners in emergency response delivery,” said Driver. “We’re all doing everything we can to make sure that we help each other and build a strong emergency response team in the entire region and locally.

“We need each other right now.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rubberized surface coming to Rotary Park playground
Next story
BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Just Posted

Fire department adapting operations to COVID-19 reality

The onset of the global COVID-19 has underscored the importance of various… Continue reading

Rubberized surface coming to Rotary Park playground

The new surface will replace the existing gravel fill surrounding the playground equipment

City of Cranbrook advises residents to protect properties from spring flooding

Taking steps to protect your property from flood risk is an important task all year

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Emergency crews responding to grass fire east of Cranbrook

It’s unclear how large the grass fire is.

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption

Researchers behind study recommend warning labels should be on all alcohol containers

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

Most Read