BC Wildfire Service personnel responded to a wildfire in the Dorr Rd area on Sunday, Aug. 16. Cyndi Andrews photo.

Fire crews respond to two small fires in Koocanusa area

The BC Wildfire Service responded to two small fires in the Koocansua region that are now under control, according to a spokesperson with the Southeast Fire Centre.

Crews responded to a small 0.70-hectare fire in the Dorr Rd area of the South Country region, which was reported on Sunday, Aug. 16th. Ground personnel tackled the fire, with aircraft dropping water and fire retardant.

Crews also responded to a smaller fire on the western side of the reservoir and have that under control as well.

Both fires are suspected to be human-caused.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cranbrook area, as the weather forecast is expected to reach the mid-30 C this week, before dropping a few degrees by the weekend.

Given the high temperatures, a fire information officer is reminding anyone out in the backcountry to be safe and responsible with campfires, as well as other activities like off-road vehicle use in dry areas.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heat warning issued with record breaking highs for Cranbrook area
Next story
Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Just Posted

Fire crews respond to two small fires in Koocanusa area

The BC Wildfire Service responded to two small fires in the Koocansua… Continue reading

Heat warning issued with record breaking highs for Cranbrook area

A ridge of high pressure is creating warm temperatures across southern B.C.

Nearly 200 turtles hatch at Elizabeth Lake

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program approves $5.5 million for 43 regional fish and wildlife projects

Litterbugs a cause for concern in East Kootenay backcountry

Litter has ended up in local rivers, popular hiking destinations

Annual Cops for Kids cycling fundraiser tweaked amid COVID-19

Cops for Kids events in Cranbrook will look a little different due… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Most Read