Fire crews respond to two small fires in Koocanusa area

BC Wildfire Service personnel responded to a wildfire in the Dorr Rd area on Sunday, Aug. 16. Cyndi Andrews photo.

The BC Wildfire Service responded to two small fires in the Koocansua region that are now under control, according to a spokesperson with the Southeast Fire Centre.

Crews responded to a small 0.70-hectare fire in the Dorr Rd area of the South Country region, which was reported on Sunday, Aug. 16th. Ground personnel tackled the fire, with aircraft dropping water and fire retardant.

Crews also responded to a smaller fire on the western side of the reservoir and have that under control as well.

Both fires are suspected to be human-caused.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cranbrook area, as the weather forecast is expected to reach the mid-30 C this week, before dropping a few degrees by the weekend.

Given the high temperatures, a fire information officer is reminding anyone out in the backcountry to be safe and responsible with campfires, as well as other activities like off-road vehicle use in dry areas.



