Fire closes Warren Avenue in Kimberley

On December 14, the Kimberley Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 2015 Warren Ave, the site of the Kimberley Gymnastics Club/Gyminy Cricket Daycare.

At approximately 2:30 am, fire fighters found the building engulfed by flames and smoke. No injuries were reported but the building has been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The City of Kimberley said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Warren Avenue was closed between Lindsay and Dalgreen while firefighters put out the blaze.