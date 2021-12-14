Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 2015 Warrren Avenue early Tuesday morning. Nicole Koran photo

Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 2015 Warrren Avenue early Tuesday morning. Nicole Koran photo

Fire closes Warren Avenue in Kimberley

Warren Avenue now re-open after early Tuesday morning structure fire

On December 14, the Kimberley Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 2015 Warren Ave, the site of the Kimberley Gymnastics Club/Gyminy Cricket Daycare.

At approximately 2:30 am, fire fighters found the building engulfed by flames and smoke. No injuries were reported but the building has been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The City of Kimberley said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Warren Avenue was closed between Lindsay and Dalgreen while firefighters put out the blaze.

Previous story
Indigenous people far more likely to die from opioid overdose: experts
Next story
Privacy watchdog orders Clearview AI to stop collecting, delete images of British Columbians

Just Posted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

littlejazz Orchestra, left to right: Evan Bueckert, Sven Heyde, Janice Nicli and Graham Barnes.
littlejazz Orchestra putting the swing into that Christmas thing

Kimberley Alpine Resort set to open for 2021-22 season on Friday, Dec. 17. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort to open on Friday, Dec. 17 for 2021-22 season

Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 2015 Warrren Avenue early Tuesday morning. Nicole Koran photo
Fire closes Warren Avenue in Kimberley