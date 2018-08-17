UPDATE: Fire forces closures and delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

Motorists should detour using Kootenay Lake ferry

Travellers on Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston may want to find an alternative route to their destination.

The highway was closed to traffic over the Kootenay Pass on Friday morning due to heavy smoke and debris from the Blazed Creek wildfire.

Later in the morning the road was reopened to single lane alternating traffic. DriveBC reports possible delays up to 20 minutes — dependent on weather and fire behavior. Travellers should be prepared for unscheduled delays or closures.

Because of the delays, high traffic volumes are possible at the Kootenay Lake Ferry Terminals throughout the day.

The fire is burning approximately 20 km west of Creston.

The 5600-hectare fire has not grown dramatically in size this week, but its proximity to Highway 3 and a major power line remains a concern.

“Crews along with heavy equipment and air support are working to protect critical infrastructure,” according to the Southeast Fire Centre. Ten firefighters, a helicopter and five pieces of heavy equipment are on the scene.

An alternative route is over the Kootenay Lake ferry and along the east shore of Kootenay Lake via Hwy 6 and 3A.

Check www.drivebc.ca for the latest closure information.

To the east of the Creston Valley, the communities of Yahk, Meadow Creek Road and Highway 3/95 are under an evacuation alert.

For more information on this alert, call the RDEK at 250 426-2188 or visit their website at rdek.bc.ca.

Bisaro Anima cavers return from expedition
Latest report from BC Wildfire Service

Latest report from BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service says Meachen Creek fire settled down again Thursday evening, after high winds kicked it up

Kimberley under evacuation alert; be prepared

Information on what to do; expect

Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

The wildfire situation is becoming fraught in the Kimberley area. Three hours… Continue reading

Evacuation order issued for St. Mary Valley

On Thursday evening at 8 p.m., the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Bisaro Anima cavers return from expedition

22 cavers spent a week logging 150 surface sinks, rifts and holes, and mapped 1km of new passages

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

