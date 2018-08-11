Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

‘Extreme fire behaviour’ of Blazed Creek fire forces road closure on main southern route to Alberta.

A wildfire burning near Highway 3 about 26 km northwest of Creston, BC has shut down the main southern route to Alberta.

The Blazed Creek Fire has been highly visible from the highway for several days, but the fire situation changed Saturday afternoon prompting the road closure.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered Tuesday, August 7.

In the last 24 hours it has grown from an estimated 60 hectares to 500 hectares due to weather conditions including strong winds.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Ashley Davidoff says the fire is exhibiting extreme fire behaviour.

“BC Wildfire Service recommended the closure of Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston as power lines and a transportation corridor are in the area,” explained Davidoff.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and helicopters were on scene earlier in the day, but had to be removed due to safety concerns.

“The fire behaviour is too extreme,” said Davidoff. “Once the conditions become suitable again, these crews will again provide response.”

The road is closed from the junction with Hwy 6 to the junction with Hwy 21. Drive BC is reporting an assessment is underway and advising motorists to detour via Hwy 6 to Nelson, and Hwy 3A to the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

That stretch of highway is already congested however due to the Shambala Music Festival taking place near Salmo.

Related: Evacuation order issued for Sheep Creek fire near Salmo

 

The Blazed Creek fire was discovered Tuesday, August 7 two kilometers north of Highway 3 and about 26 km northeast of Creston.

Previous story
RDEK issues evacuation order, alert for separate wildfires
Next story
Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site

Just Posted

Peak Music Festival will cap summer music season

Two-day event features 10 Kootenay music acts in Rotary Park, August 31 & September 1

Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

‘Extreme fire behaviour’ of Blazed Creek fire forces road closure on main southern route to Alberta.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

Environment Canada forecasting a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

Evacuation alert issued for Ta Ta Creek area

Lightning-caused fire was estimated at 200 hectares late Friday

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Cranbrook Cruise’In: August 8

Check out the Classic Cars of Cranbrook and Kimberley, every second Wednesday… Continue reading

It’s time to blame Canada. Again.

You know, for all the complaints about him, you can’t argue that… Continue reading

The Bible’s Most Famous Verse

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Without a doubt, the most famous verse in the… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 8-10

“No Harm Done” RE: Statement by Mr. Blackmore: “No harm was done… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read