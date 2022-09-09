A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown after explosions

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Keefer Street

A fire has broken out in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood after several explosions were reported near Keefer Street.

In a statement posted to social media, Vancouver Police said Vancouver Fire Rescue is on scene battling the blaze.

Traffic is affected throughout the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have ravaged the Downtown Eastside in recent months. Earlier this year, the Winters Hotel burned leaving two people dead and dozens unhoused. Both a Value Village on East Hastings and East Vancouver’s Street Church burned down shortly after. More recently, an SRO building at Princess and Powell Street burned down.

There is no indication that any of the fires are connected.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Urgent need for a national school food program in classrooms: B.C. group
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall.
Candidate list set for upcoming Cranbrook civic election

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited Fort Steele in 1971 as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations. Photos of the event were taken by Gunther Smuda, Bill Taylor and Bill Atkinson. Courtesy Cranbrook History Museum.
Reflections on a royal visit to Fort Steele in 1971

The redwood forests of Oregon.
Woensdregt: Things that Make Me Go ‘Hmmmm’

From the Golden Star archives in 1952, the year she took the throne.
MP Morrison reflects on death of Queen Elizabeth