The Eleven Mile Creek fire southeast of Hope was visible from Highway 3 on June 22, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares

52 firefighters, 4 helicopters and 1 water tender assigned to the blaze 13 kilometres from Hope

A wildfire that was discovered Sunday (June 20) near Hope is now burning out of control and as of Tuesday was 35 hectares in size.

The blaze is located around Eleven Mile Creek, which is halfway between Hope and Sunshine Valley. Going east on Highway 3, the area is accessed by a forest service road and is a hiking and all-terrain vehicle destination.

On Monday on the provincial government’s B.C. Wildfire Dashboard web page, it was listed at 20 hectares and is one of two fires currently classified as out of control.

A Tweet from the BC Wildfire Services Tuesday just before noon said it had nearly doubled in size.

At that time it was still listed as “out of control” and up to 35 hectares in size. There were 52 firefighters, four helicopters and one water tender assigned to the blaze.

No homes or infrastructure were threatened.

