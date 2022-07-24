The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.

Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

after a slow start to the season, action is picking up in the Southeast Fire Centre, mostly due to lightning-caused fires.

Between July 21st and July 24th, the Southeast Fire Centre responded to 23 lightning-caused wildfires that were a result of small storm systems passing through the region with limited rain, following a warming and drying trend.

Currently, none of these wildfires are impacting communities or infrastructure, though many are highly visible to the surrounding communities. As temperatures are forecast to increase to above seasonal norms, we expect to find new fires from this weather pattern in the coming days. The Southeast had increased preparedness levels ahead of time, with additional crews and aviation resources prepared for the forecast storm activity in advance. that report is from earlier today.

This afternoon, at approximately 3 p.m. a new fire was reported on the south side of St. Mary Lake Road, west of Kimberley. There is little information yet on this start yet, but it is noted on the BC Wildfire map..

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Previous story
Translators to deliver Pope’s words in languages forbidden in residential schools
Next story
UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Just Posted

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.
Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

Cranbrook Bucks add Colin Minardi to the bench as an assistant coach. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Cranbrook Bucks add assistant coach to the bench

Rising above Cranbrook, having cleared Mount Baker (see below), July’s Buck Moon bathes the leaves of a domestic deciduous tree in a golden light. Dan Hicks photos
Buck Moon splendor over Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo takes place August 19 to 21, 2022, at the Wycliffe Exhibition grounds. (Gerry Frederick photo)
35th annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo set for mid-August