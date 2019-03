A candidate in last autumn’s Cranbrook municipal election will again be seeking a seat on Cranbrook Council, in the City byelection set for May 11.

Jordan Fiorentino says that as first runner-up, he is “thrilled to have another opportunity to put my name forward as a candidate for City Councillor.”

Fiorentino was one of 10 candidates — including five incumbents — vying for six seats on Council in October. He came in seventh, with 1,480 votes, and is inspired to seek it again.

“Following the election, I was disappointed that I would not be taking a seat on City Council, but grateful for the strong support I received as a first-time candidate,” Fiorentino said in a press release. “My commitment has not waivered since last October. I am just as dedicated to Cranbrook now as I was then.

“I have continued to attend Council meetings regularly, and I remain an active member of JCI Kootenay – an organization committed to progress for our community.

“I believe that I have the ability and commitment to work toward positive change in Cranbrook. When our city faces challenges, we must seek solutions that can benefit the community as a whole.

“I believe the youthful perspective that I can bring to Council, will be helpful in developing a community that benefits all ages and future generations.”

Fiorentino’s Cranbrook roots date back to the 1920s, when his great-grandfather arrived in town with his young family.

“My family story has led me to see ‘the big picture’ and inspired me to step forward and run for Council so that I may be given an opportunity to work toward a strong, sustainable Cranbrook,” Fiorentino said.

“Whether we are talking about recreation, arts and culture, or business, Cranbrook residents, whatever their age, are city stakeholders and deserve a strong voice on council. I hope you will give me the opportunity to work diligently as your voice.”

Fiorentino works as Operations Manager at Northstar Motors, where he has worked for 15 years.

“I will bring to the citizens of Cranbrook the same principles I apply in my work with customers: trust, transparency and customer satisfaction.

Through my dedication to the Northstar team, I have developed a solid leadership practice that can serve me well on City Council. I am confident that I have the strong fiscal knowledge and problem-solving skills required of an effective councillor.”

Fiorentino is the first to publicly declare his candidacy for the Saturday, May 11, Cranbrook byelection.