Police departments across Canada are becoming more diverse, but also more expensive, with the average salary of police officers now approaching $100,000 (Black Press File)

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Figures show police departments across Canada are becoming more diverse, albeit slowly, as they shrink in size, while becoming more expensive.

According to Police resources in Canada, 2018 prepared by Statistics Canada, police departments of various categories employed 68,562 officers across Canada as of May 2018, a decrease of 463 from 2017. This figure means 185 officers per 100,000 population, a drop of two per cent from the previous year.

RELATED: UPDATE: ‘Significant changes’ expected in Victoria police services, says VicPD chief

RELATED: VicPD faces ‘significant pressure’ following Victoria’s 2019 budget decision

If the cost of policing continues to go, its sociology has also changed, according to the report.

Whereas women accounted for four per cent of officers in 1986, they now make up 22 per cent. Looking at other groups, eight per cent of officers and 12 per cent of recruits self-identified as members of a visible minority in 2018, while four per cent of officers and three per cent of recruits identified as Indigenous.

Notably, the share of police officers and recruits who either identify as a visible minority or as Indigenous remains below the population at large. According to the 2016 census, visible minorities accounted for 22.3 per cent of the Canadian population, while 4.9 per cent identified as Indigenous, with both categories trending upward.

RELATED: Saanich council cuts back budget lift for police


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline
Next story
Undercover police officer says accused admitted details of Edmonton attack

Just Posted

UPDATED: Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

$2.6M will be spent on repairs by the end of the year, arnea barrel roof expected to cost $3M

RCMP continue to look for hit-and-run suspect

Police are continuing to search for a white pickup truck that struck… Continue reading

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

RCMP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

A 12-year-old pedestrian was hit on 21st Ave at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon

It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week of September 29 – October 5, 1912

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Undercover police officer says accused admitted details of Edmonton attack

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif. Sharif, 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

Nelson Leafs player retires following concussion

Andrew Gates says his career is done after consecutive hits during games last month

Most Read