Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

There is just one week left on public consultations on the future of the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission.

In a statement today, Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham encouraged British Columbians to participate.

Related: ALR review may not be open-minded

“Over recent weeks, 1,500 British Columbians from all walks of life, in communities around our province, have offered their thoughts and vision of how we can make it easier and more efficient for the Agricultural Land Commission to fulfil its mandate of preserving farmland and encouraging farming,” said Popham in the release.

“Your input on ALR topics like on-farm processing and sales, residential uses, and creating a defensible and defended land reserve, will help frame recommendations for an ALR that will serve generations.”

To add to your voice and ideas to the consultation, visit the government’s consultation online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve before before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 30.

The ALR was created between 1973 and 1976 in response to growing erosion of the province’s agricultural land base, by urban development and other uses. It protects about five per cent of the province’s land base for agricultural uses.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Just Posted

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

Most Read