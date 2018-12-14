Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Finishing new recovery rooms marks completion of $381 million project

The final phase of the Interior Heart of Surgical Centre project at Kelowna General Hospital is complete.

Patients were moved into their renovated inpatient rooms Dec. 12 at at the hospital’s Strathcona Building, signifying the completion of the last phase of the $381 million project, which provides enhanced care for surgical patients at KGH.

The Strathcona Building renovation saw older operating rooms on its second floor converted to single-patient rooms for patients in the cardiac program at KGH, providing individuals with improved infection controls, more privacy and a quiet, healing environment as they recover from their procedures.

“The completion of the final phase of the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre at Kelowna General Hospital is an example of ongoing work in communities across the province to enhance surgical care for people,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “The facility has 13 operating rooms, including two dedicated for cardiac surgery and since it opened, about 8,500 surgeries per year have been performed.”

“The completion of the IHSC project allows us to continue our efforts to enhance care for patients across the Interior,” said Interior Health board chairman Doug Cochrane.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in bringing this project to its completion, from Interior Health, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District and the province, to the KGH Foundation and the amazing health care professionals who designed the facility and care for patients at KGH.”

The IHSC project budget was $381 million, with the province contributing $296 million and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District contributing $85 million.

“The Interior Heart and Surgical Centre has been a great success and has improved the lives of patients who have been accessing life-saving surgical care at home, rather than having to travel to the Lower Mainland,” said Gail Given, chairwoman of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District. “Seeing the final phase complete is a proud moment for the Regional Hospital District.”

During the IHSC project, the KGH Foundation ran a successful fundraising campaign called Be a Lifesaver and raised $12 million that went towards equipment for the new centre.

“We were thrilled to take part in this important project for patient’s right across the B.C. Interior,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“We had great support from our donors throughout the Interior who gave generously to provide the critical equipment needed to elevate the standard of care offered in the IHSC. We are immensely grateful to everyone who donated and congratulate Interior Health on the completion of this project.”

The completion of the Strathcona Building will see enhanced care for patients in the cardiac program at KGH with private recovery rooms located in a new coronary care unit. There is also expanded department space for support of the cardiac program.

Interior Health nurse Madelaine Sumner and patient porter Hoover Jung relocate a patient into the newly renovated Strathcona Building, the final phase of the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre at KGH. —Image: contributed

