BC Hydro power outage map, as of 9:30 a.m., Sunday Dec. 22. (BC Hydro image)

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

BC Hydro says all customers who lost power in a powerful windstorm in southwestern British Columbia earlier in December should have it restored by New Year’s Day, as the north and eastern parts of the province brace for more winter storms.

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20 and about 650 customer on the Gulf Islands remained without power Saturday.

BC Hydro says many of the southern Gulf Islands were the hardest hit and the storm damaged hundreds of power lines, poles, cross-arms and transformers, and left roads completely covered by trees and vegetation.

READ MORE: Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

READ MORE: Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by massive windstorms

Crews from Vancouver Island have been sent to the Gulf Islands to assist with restoration efforts and more than 80 crews were set to work there Saturday.

BC Hydro says it hopes to restore power to Bruce Peak, Galiano, Mayne and Saturna islands on Saturday, Salt Spring Island on Sunday and Park Island on Monday.

Environment Canada issued winter storm and snowfall warnings Saturday for eastern British Columbia from Fort Nelson in the north to the east Columbia and Shuswap regions in the south, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected for some areas before the weather system moves into Alberta.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

Just Posted

RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Police release photos of Christmas Day robbery suspect, ask public for help

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Year in Review: RCMP put a dent in property crime, traffic enforcement

Detatchment also touts the ongoing success of a Mental Health Liaison officer

Ten paradoxical commandments

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about a reflection by Jean… Continue reading

McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

B.C. woman killed by a fallen tree was checking in on homeless camp: Chief

Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there

UPDATED: $39M Lotto Max jackpot ticket bought in Lower Mainland

The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million

Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass making plays for Canadian junior team

Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games

Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month

Kamloops man latest Lotto Max winner

Lotto Max quick pick makes Joseph Kristmanson $1 million richer

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

Most Read