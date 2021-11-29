Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

A 27-year old man, who resides in both Kimberley and Cranbrook, was arrested this weekend after an altercation on Spokane St. in Kimberley.

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP says the call came in between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, about a disturbance between two men.

Woodcox says that the 27-year old man was making threats against the other man and at one point lit a flare and threw it in the other’s vehicle.

“At one point, he produced a hand gun,” Woodcox said, adding that the individual is well known to police.

Later that evening, with the assistance of Cranbrook RCMP, the man was arrested at an address in Cranbrook. He was held in custody until his court appearance on Sunday. At that time he was released to appear in court at a later date.



