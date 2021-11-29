(Black Press Media stock photo)

Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

One man threw a lit flare into another’s vehicle; produced handgun

A 27-year old man, who resides in both Kimberley and Cranbrook, was arrested this weekend after an altercation on Spokane St. in Kimberley.

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP says the call came in between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, about a disturbance between two men.

Woodcox says that the 27-year old man was making threats against the other man and at one point lit a flare and threw it in the other’s vehicle.

“At one point, he produced a hand gun,” Woodcox said, adding that the individual is well known to police.

Later that evening, with the assistance of Cranbrook RCMP, the man was arrested at an address in Cranbrook. He was held in custody until his court appearance on Sunday. At that time he was released to appear in court at a later date.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas
Next story
B.C. sets $10 fee for non-personal public information requests

Just Posted

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

Andrew Boden with a copy of his newly released book, “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” a counterfactual history of Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)
An alternative history of Cranbrook

More than 50 people attended Saturday night's candlelight vigil in honor of Nolan Wiebe, the voice heard every morning on the Tim Hortons drive-thru speaker. Friends, family, and those who were touched by Nolan gathered in a circle to remember him. Chad St. Pierre photos
Candlelight vigil held for the late Nolan Wiebe

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Studio Stage Door following new renovations and upgrades to the theatre over the last few months. Trevor Crawley photo.
Studio Stage Door reopens following latest round of renovations