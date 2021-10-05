(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest
Next story
New strain of kennel cough making its rounds through East Kootenay region

Just Posted

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Missing person: Creston RCMP seeking Jesse Markwart

Jelena Jensen as Braide in rehearsal for “The Shape of a Girl” with Director, Amy Penney (left) and Stage Manager, Eve Sperling. (CCT file)
Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘Shape of a Girl’

The Cranbrook Bucks skated to a 3-1 win over the visiting Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Oct. 1, at Western Financial Place.
Bucks sweep weekend preseason action

B.C.’s top health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has reversed her position on requiring proof of vaccine for indoor entertainment and sports, as the province copes with an unexpected summer surge in COVID-19 transmission. (B.C. government photo)
Mask mandate expanded to cover K-Grade 12 in B.C. schools