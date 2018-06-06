Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, spins during a turn at the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Ferrari’s racing division was ridiculed online Tuesday after it tweeted about this weekend’s Formula One race in Montreal using an image of downtown Toronto.

A 38-second clip viewed more than 47,000 times and tweeted by Scuderia Ferrari included the words “Montreal, Canada” over video of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and the densely populated core of Canada’s largest city.

RELATED: F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Ferrari corrected the mistake on Wednesday and apologized.

But while the erroneous image was still online, people responded with images of Mercedes-Benz cars under the Ferrari logo and with other internet memes making fun of the company.

The race takes place Sunday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery
Next story
Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

Just Posted

Wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Watch your step: It’s fawning season in Cranbrook

It’s fawning season in Cranbrook. You never know what might await you… Continue reading

Police make arrest after thefts from vehicles

RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicle doors before going to bed.

City warns against leaving dogs in vehicles

It only takes a few minutes for a potentially tragic outcome.

Josh Dueck takes his place in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

Pitt Meadows tries again to have local politicians convicted of crimes removed

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery

A Salmon Arm Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room

Most Read