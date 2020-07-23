This was FSAR’s sixth call in July. Photo Submitted

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated on July 22, in search of four missing people.

The group was travelling to Sandy Shores RV Park when they went missing. Following a search carried out by their families in the early hours of the morning, Fernie SAR, Cranbrook SAR, and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association ventured into the South Country.

By late morning, the group of four found high ground with cellular reception, calling in to confirm they were safe. The incident occurred due to a mechanical issue.

This was Fernie SAR’s sixth call in July. According to a Facebook post made by the Fernie SAR team, this has been an uncharacteristically busy summer for the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association. As such, they remind all locals to take caution while outdoors, as response times are longer due to the pandemic.


