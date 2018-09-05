Fernie SAR assists trapped hiker

Hiker bound for Cameron Lake reported missing after 48 hours - RV found empty with three dogs inside

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out late Tuesday night to locate a man reported missing in the Akamina area, southeast of Fernie.

According to Fernie SAR, the man was a US citizen and had driven his RV down to the Waterton Park border with the intention of hiking to Cameron Lake. He left instructions with a friend to call if he had not returned after 48 hours.

The man passed the deadline and his RV, empty but with three dogs locked inside, was also reported by a concerned forestry worker.

Fernie SAR techs responded at first light to discover the man back at his RV but unable to turn his vehicle around or leave the area due to fire damage to road infrastructure.

SAR helped the man extricate his vehicle before leaving him to proceed back towards Fernie.

Previous story
Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales
Next story
VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Just Posted

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo goes full steam ahead

After last year’s fire-induced cancellation, the sold-out bike race comes back in full force

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fernie SAR assists trapped hiker

Hiker bound for Cameron Lake reported missing after 48 hours - RV found empty with three dogs inside

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Most Read