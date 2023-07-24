The injured girl was long lined out by Fernie SAR and taken by STARS air ambulance to Calgary. Fernie SAR Facebook

Fernie SAR and Elk Valley RCMP rescue injured 8-year old

Girl had fallen down waterfall, STARS airlifted her to Calgary

Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue assisted the BC Ambulance service at Matheson Falls near Fernie to rescue an injured girl on Sunday, July 23, 2023..

An eight year old girl had slipped off the falls and suffered serious injuries, says S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the Elk Valley Regional RCMP.

When Fernie SAR arrived they were able to longline rescue the injured girl from the bottom of the falls to a staging area where BC Ambulance and STARS helicopter from Calgary were waiting.

According to Nielsen, the girl was suffering light head trauma and a significant injury to her left leg. She was taken to Children’s Hospital in Calgary, which is where her family lives.

Elk Valley RCMP would like to thank a local dirt bike rider who, when flagged down by the family, took risks of his own to locate the girl with her father and provided support until the SAR team arrived on scene. As always, Police are appreciative to have Fernie SAR and other SAR groups in the area to assist emergency services when needed, Nielsen said.


