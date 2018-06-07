Gas leak in West Fernie, May 9, 2017. File photo

Fernie holds dubious record for number of gas line hits

32 instances of damage to the town’s natural gas lines in the past three years

Fernie has one of the worst track records for damaging natural gas lines in the Kootenays.

According to gas provider FortisBC, there have been approximately 32 instances of damage to the town’s natural gas lines in the past three years.

“This is a concerning number because it is one of the highest when compared to other municipalities in the Kootenay region,” said FortisBC spokeswoman Diana Sorace.

It comes after two gas leaks at residential properties in Fernie in two days, which tied up firefighters for several hours and affected about 12 people in total.

On May 28, the City of Fernie issued advice urging residents to avoid the Aspen Crescent area after a gas line was struck and three properties were evacuated.

The following day, a similar incident occurred at Piedmont Crescent.

Fernie Fire and Rescue Chief Ted Ruiter said, in both instances, gas lines were not located prior to ground disturbance work being undertaken.

“Three staffed vehicles responded for each incident from Fernie Fire Rescue,” he said.

“This is an unnecessary cost and ties up resources for other responses.”

Ruiter said negligence was usually the cause of gas line damages but difficulty locating old infrastructure had also proved a problem in the past.

“Take the time to plan out all work and follow best practices for any digging where services are present, starting with a call to BC One Call,” he said.

In 2017, there were more than 1200 incidents of natural gas line damages from excavation across the province.

Sorace said more than 90 per cent of these were preventable.

“FortisBC’s natural gas system delivers vital energy to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals every day,” she said.

“When a natural gas line is damaged, it can have serious consequences and interrupt service.

“It is important to remember that whether you’re excavating, gardening or even planting a tree, you stay safe and avoid unexpected costs by notifying BC One Call before commencing any work.”

FortisBC’s steps for safe digging:

1. Click or call: Click on bconecall.ca or call BC One Call at 1-800-474-6886 to make an e-ticket locate request a minimum of two business days before you start your project. BC One Call will notify all member companies that have buried utilities in your dig area.

2. Review: Within two to three business days, FortisBC will provide you information to safely locate gas lines. Review it before digging.

3. Clarify: Need help understanding where it’s safe to dig? Call FortisBC at 1-888-822-6555 and they can walk you through the details.

Previous story
Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk
Next story
Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Just Posted

Mount Baker holds final concert, art show of the year

The Mount Baker Secondary School Music Department presented its final concert of… Continue reading

Drugs, weapons seized in multiple arrests in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP arrest nine for violent offences, drug trafficking, weapons offences

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of June 3-9: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Man carrying gun prompts highway closure in Cranbrook

Report of a man carrying a firearm turned out to be correct: A hunter’s vehicle had broken down

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Fernie holds dubious record for number of gas line hits

32 instances of damage to the town’s natural gas lines in the past three years

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

Did you say trade war?

By now you, but not me, know the results of the Ontario… Continue reading

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read