Fernie Half-Marathon sees record turnout

A record number of runners raced past the finish line at the Fernie Half-Marathon on Oct. 1.

A total of 421 people completed the event in various categories, including a five, 10 and 21.2 km solo race, and a relay race with teams of three. Runners departed from and finished at James White Park.

Organizer Terri Domin competed in this event many years ago, and she said it’s always been her favourite run.

“I love the fall colours and the fall scenery around Fernie when you do the half marathon. The trails are kind of flat and flowy and easy to run. It’s not a hard trail race. You’re not climbing mountains and trying to make your way down and not trip on tree roots. It’s kind of a faster fun event, but it caters to all ages,” she said.

Female winners of the 21.2 km race included Kara Woodley of High River, AB., and Cindy Nyhoff of Lethbridge. Woodley competed in the adult age category and Nyhoff in the seniors category.

Men who came first in the 21.2 km were Moe Huska and Don Liddell of Cranbrook, and Chris Chabot of Taber, AB. Huska competed in the youth category, Liddell in seniors and Chabot in adult.

All of the participants in this race completed the circuit in under two hours.

Kayla Olde of Calgary, Ella Peebles of Bellevue, AB., and Carole Goudreau of Pincher Creek, AB., took first place in the 10 km race in adult, youth and senior, respectively. Peebles was the only participant in her age category.

Andre-Gilles Charbonneau of Fernie (adult), Dayten Carlson of Kimberley (youth) and Graham Argyle of Lethbridge (senior) were male winners in the 10km.

Laura Mercier of Edmonton, Trinity Domin of Sparwood, and Gayathi Krishnnaprasad of Fernie placed first in the 5km run. Mercier was in the adult category, Domin in youth and Krishnnaprasad in senior.

Markus Crump (youth) and Doug Cassidy (senior) of Fernie, and Logan Bell (adult) were the men who took first in the 5km race. Bell’s hometown is not known and Cassidy was the only participant in his category.

As for the relay teams, Legs Miserables from Calgary claimed first in women’s, Nunn and the Narners from Fernie in men’s and Chaffing the Dream from Fernie in the mixed category. Nunn and the Narners were the only all-male team participating.

After runners crossed the finish line, they enjoyed music and a barbeque. The winners were presented with trophies, while second and third place claimed items from the prize table.

Domain said the event is already scheduled for next year.

