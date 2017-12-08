Two men remain in custody, after being arrested last week on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs were believed to be headed for downtown Victoria. (News files)

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Two men with known gang affiliations remain in custody and are facing drug trafficking charges, after police intercepted a shipment of a 250 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine believed to be destined for downtown Victoria.

RELATED: Three arrested, thousands of suspected fentanyl doses seized in Surrey drug busts

The men were arrested without incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 and had travelled to the Island via B.C. Ferries, according to VicPD. The arrest was part of an investigation that lasted several weeks.

Giving some scope to the amount of drugs seized in the bust, VicPD tweeted out that the fentanyl was enough “to kill 125,000 people.”

RELATED: Delta Police find toxic W-18 in drug bust samples

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
ICBC says one car broken into every hour in B.C.
Next story
Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Just Posted

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Most Read