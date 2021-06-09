Fence surrounding Cranbrook’s drinking water deliberately cut, says City

The City says that cutting the fence around Philips Reservoir could lead to cattle wandering in

Pictured is Philips Reservoir, where Cranbrook’s drinking water supply comes from. The fence surrounding the reservoir was recently intentionally cut and the City says doing so could lead to humans and cattle getting into the drinking water. (City of Cranbrook file)

The fence surrounding Philips Reservoir, the source of Cranbrook’s drinking water supply, was intentionally cut some time over the past couple weeks, says the City.

This is not only an issue for the safety of humans, but cutting the fence could lead to cattle grazing in and around the water.

“Over the past couple of weeks, the barbed wire fencing around the area was deliberately cut allowing access to the reservoir both by the public and nearby cattle herds grazing in designated areas within Crown Land,” said the City in a press release. “It is vitally important that individuals recreating in the Crown land areas around Philips Reservoir to please stay out of the reservoir and nearby water ways to protect our drinking water supply. Please do not cut the fence to access the property, which also allows the cattle easy access to your drinking water.”

Public Works Manager Jason Perrault says that the City is committed to the delivery of safe and desirable drinking water, and it’s something they take very seriously. He adds that there is no evidence of cattle being in the reservoir over the past several weeks, but that it’s important no one cut the fence regardless – due to the potential of cattle wandering in.

Perrault says that weekly water tests show that Cranbrook’s drinking water is safe to drink, but it could easily be compromised in the event that people, or cattle, are in the reservoir.

“This type of careless act can easily jeopardize the quality of your drinking water. Please leave the fence alone and please stay out of the reservoir property,” said Perrault.



