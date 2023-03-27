Female U13 Bucks defence set personal record during provincial championships

Female U13 Bucks did not make finals, but they played strong game against Wildcats

The B.C Hockey U13 Female Provincial Championships has concluded, marking the end of another season of hockey for local youth.

Blades battled, sticks slammed and skates shredded on Sunday (March 26) as four final teams competed for the winner’s title during the playoffs. Tri Cities earned first place, while the North East Predators scored second and the Richmond Ravens came in third.

North Island Impact won the Fair Play Award for stellar teamwork and cooperation.

The Bucks did not earn a place in the playoffs, but they did score a sizeable victory against West Kootenay Wildcats on Saturday.

The Bucks-Wildcats game started out slow, but gained momentum during the second quarter when Cali Cross and Brooke Coward scored the first two goals. This was followed by a rapid fire succession of sharp shots and smooth assists in the final leg of the game, which led to a 7-3 victory for the Bucks.

This was an improvement from earlier games. The Bucks lost 0-4 to Richmond Ravens on March 23 and 1-7 to North Island Impact on March 24.

Coach David Carmichael said it was the program’s first win at provincials.

“It was really exciting. The girls, they came out hard. Wildcats are a really good team, but we knew that they were in our wheelhouse. It’s definitely a team we can play with,” he said.

Daley Meloche, defence, added that nerves and excitement were high during the game.

“A first we were pretty nervous, but during the second half we came back,” she said. “ … Our forwards really helped. They got so many shots and our defense got a goal.”

Defence players were a driving force behind the goals that night. Carmichael said it was the strongest game of the year for that part of the team.

“There was a huge difference from the start of the season to the end, how they just didn’t fatigue, had the physical ability to play 60 minutes, which is great to see,” he added.

“They are an inspiration to sport. They’re a fantastic group of kids. It’s been an amazing season.”

