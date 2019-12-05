Feedback being sought for Koocanusa recreation plan

An updated Koocanusa Recreation Strategy is in the works following public input from four open houses in November.

The plan will be developed over the next four months and will look at enhancing sustainable and responsible recreation on Crown lands.

“We thank everyone who came out to the open houses and greatly value the thoughtful feedback and positive discussions had at the four events,” said Jeff Zukiwsky, Coordinator of the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee.

The open houses provided local residents, stakeholders and users of the Koocanusa area to learn, discuss and debate current strategies and proposals for improving recreation management in that region.

The plan is being led by the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee, a partnership between the BC government, Ktunaxa National Council, Tobacco Plains Indian Band, Regional District of East Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust.

“We will use feedback from the open houses to update the Koocanusa Recreation Strategy in 2020,” said Zukiwsky. “In addition to public feedback, we’ll also be consulting with local First Nations, stakeholders, wildlife experts, archaeologists and many others. A wide range of values are being considered when looking at recreation management options and strategies.”

Anyone unable to attend the open houses can still submit feedback online here. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2019.