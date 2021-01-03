FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

The federal Liberal government is weighing whether to bar people who have travelled overseas from a new sick-leave benefit that pays up to $1,000 to Canadians who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was launched in the fall to help Canadians who are unable to work because they must quarantine during the pandemic. It pays $500 per week to a maximum of two weeks.

But Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is “actively looking at all options” in the face of questions over whether Canadians who have travelled abroad should be allowed to collect the money.

The benefit is designed “to provide workers with a paid sick-leave option where one might not be available through their employer, so that workers did not have to choose between going to work and putting food on the table,” she said in a statement.

“The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was never intended to incentivize or encourage Canadians to not follow public health or international travel guidelines. … We are actively looking at all available options to address this issue.”

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend by Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who said it was “absurd in most cases” that anyone able to leave the country would need government support to quarantine.

“If someone is travelling because it is essential for their work, you might think they won’t lose income,” he added in a statement in French. “And if someone is traveling for pleasure, they are already being advised not to travel.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party pushed the Liberals to create the benefit, welcomed the government’s review, saying Canadians were “rightly upset those who can afford to go on a vacation could get $1,000 to stay home when they come back.”

Yet he also warned Canadians would continue to leave the country as long as non-essential travel was allowed.

“We need to make sure they have all the tools to stay home when they come back,” he said. “We look forward to (the government) coming back to parliamentarians with a solution that doesn’t create a bigger health risk.”

The emerging debate over what to do with the sick-leave benefits comes as Canadians have been buffeted over the past week with revelations that some politicians have ignored their own government’s advice and engaged in non-essential travel abroad.

Those include Rod Phillips, who resigned as Ontario’s finance minister after a holiday trip to the Caribbean exploded in controversy, as well as a number of Alberta MLAs who Premier Jason Kenney has declined to punish.

READ MORE: More Alberta MLAs travelled over holidays, despite advice to avoid unnecessary trips

The federal NDP also stripped Manitoba MP Niki Ashton of her duties as the party’s transport critic and deputy critic for women and gender equality after she travelled to Greece this month. Ashton says she left to be with her ailing grandmother.

Those trips have come even as millions of Canadians face government-imposed lockdowns across the country aimed at curbing the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which included thousands of newly reported cases on Sunday.

That includes nearly 3,000 new positive tests in Ontario over the past 24 hours and more than 7,600 new cases in Quebec since Thursday, with hundreds of people hospitalized in both provinces.

In a rare bit of good news, however, Nunavut reported that the territory has no known cases as all 265 residents who have previously tested positive are now recovered. The territory has logged one virus-related death over the course of the pandemic.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George
Next story
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Kimberley Alpine Resort's main lift, the Northstar Quad Chair, is out of commission for at least a week due to bearing failure in the gearbox. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift down for at least a week

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chair lift, the Northstar Quad Chair, is down… Continue reading

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

Abra Brynne was the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia in the 2019 federal election. She is not running in the next election and the party is looking for potential candidates. Bulletin file
Green Party seeks candidates for Kootenay Columbia

Green Party preparing for expected federal election in 2021

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Hugs & Slugs
Hugs & Slugs: Happy New Year to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: Huge hugs to Steve on 5th Street South who saw me… Continue reading

A Turkish TB-2 drone: They’re dead cheap ($1-2 million per copy), and they are very good at killing tanks. (The Daily Sabah)
Military spending: Defending the indefensible

Gwynne Dyer The recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan made sense, in… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Greek word translated “inn” in Luke 2:7 actually refers to a guest room like this one from a reconstructed Israelite house, which doubled as a storage room when not housing visitors. (ucg.org — Scott Ashley/Explorations in Antiquity Center, LaGrange, Georgia)
Away in a Manger? The Protoevangelium and the kataluma

Yme Woensdregt We all know what a nativity scene is supposed to… Continue reading

Most Read