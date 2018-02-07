Feds earmark cash to protect children from online sexual exploitation

The Liberals annouce millions for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection

The Liberal government has announced millions of dollars in new money for a national centre that works to protect children from online sexual exploitation.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection will receive $4.1 million over five years, and $857,000 a year ongoing.

RELATED: Project aims to find child exploitation

The centre, a registered charity, says victims of childhood sexual abuse often suffer great distress over the fact video or pictures of the crimes are circulating in cyberspace — adding to the pain they already experience.

The new funding will allow the protection centre to develop and maintaining Arachnid, an automated crawler that detects online child sexual abuse images and videos, and can help ensure prompt removal.

It will also help the centre identify victims and improving support for survivors, as well as continue operation of Cybertip.ca, a national tip-line for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The centre will also receive $93,600 to establish a survivors’ network, allowing victims to connect and to create support resources.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false
Next story
Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

Just Posted

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

City Council begins with moment of silence

Council, S/Sgt Lee honour Cpt Clayton Murrell before meeting

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

UPDATE: Cranbrook mourns firefighter

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

City hall seeking nominations to recognize sustainability in the community.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a… Continue reading

Most Read