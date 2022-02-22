Feds announce regional air transport support funding, Cranbrook airport gets $600K

The Cranbrook airport is receiving just over half a million dollars in regional air transportation service support from the federal government, announced Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Rockies International Airport is set to receive $609,584 out of the $18.8 million made available to British Columbia through the Regional Air Transportation Initiative, which aims to provide relief to regional airports and carriers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Air transportation is essential to community well-being and regional economic development, said Harjit Sajjan, the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

“Today’s announcement will not only enhance airport safety and support our essential services but will also create jobs that British Columbians can rely on and bolster regional growth as we recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Additionally, Castlegar and the West Kootenay Regional Airport is set to receive $524,200 from the same funding initiative.

Pacific Coastal Airlines and Central Mountain Air Ltd, which services routes across the province, each received approximately $5 million.

According to a news release, the federal government touted vital services provided by regional airports, such as commercial air transportation, supporting supply chains, promoting economic growth, connecting patients to medical care and more. The funding will ensure essential routine maintenance and facility operations will continue over the course of the pandemic.