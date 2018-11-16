Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in Cranbrook Friday evening to meet supporters and the public at large at Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski’s office on 7th Avenue, Singh talked about housing issues afflicting Canada, his own personal interest in the issue, and his party’s plan to address it, before circulating among the gathered folks. He and Stetski then set out for Creston. More to come Barry Coulter photo