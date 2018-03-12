Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

The federal government announced today that Transport Canada will reevaluate Canada’s port system to ensure they’re able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

In an announcement at Deltaport on Monday morning, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said a full review of Canada Port Authorities will be undertaken.

“Ports are a critical part of Canada’s transportation network and trade corridors, and need to remain innovative and competitive in today’s dynamic environment. I invite marine stakeholders and Canadians to provide input that will help shape the future of Canada’s port system, so that it continues to support sustainable and inclusive growth,” Garneau said in a press release.

This review of Canada’s Port Authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system, and will host a series of meetings with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international sector stakeholders and Canadians to receive feedback.

The Canada Port Authority was established in 1998 and is made up of 18 ports throughout Canada, including four in B.C.: Vancouver-Fraser, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Port Alberni. According to Garneau, all port authorities are in need of an update.

“The current port system has served Canada well […] but the operating landscape for ports has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and we can expect that operating landscape to continue to evolve, bringing new challenges and opportunities,” Garneau said at today’s announcement.

To help follow these evolutions, Transport Canada plans update such as port sustainability, automation technology, data exchange and security.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

For more information about the review and to give feedback about Canada’s ports, visit letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter