Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Federal government blocking provinces from purchasing new COVID tests, Manitoba says

Federal government is allegedly insisting on controlling the supply and allocating shipments to the provinces

The Manitoba government says the federal government is blocking access to new rapid COVID-19 testing devices.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer says Ottawa is forbidding Abbott Laboratories from selling its new ID Now tests directly to the provinces.

He says the federal government is insisting on controlling the supply and allocating shipments to the provinces.

Health Canada recently approved the ID Now tests, which deliver results in about 15 minutes without having to send the specimen to a lab for processing.

Helwer says Premier Brian Pallister has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to ask that provinces be allowed to buy the tests directly.

Health Canada was not immediately available to respond.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties
Next story
Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area

Just Posted

Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area

Ecosystem burn could start Monday, October 5, 2020 depending on conditions

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Cranbrook Public Library is now open to the public

Fernie’s Kerri Wall contests Kootenay East for BC Greens

Wall took a big-picture approach to many of the challenges facing the Elk Valley

City of Cranbrook set to gradually re-open Western Financial Place, Aquatic Centre

All activities will require advanced registration, operations to look much different

Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen bike

A blue Norco bike was taken from a shed at a house in the Fort Steele area

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Hugs and Slugs and turning the page on a new month

Hugs and Slugs in Cranbrook for the first week of October

It happened this week in 1913

September 27 – October 3, 1913

Never forgotten: Kootenay man still missing after 20 years

Bryan Gay disappeared in Skagway Alaska Sept. 26, 2000

Most Read