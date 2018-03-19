Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A federal committee is in Halifax today to hear stories from survivors of human trafficking and people who provide support to victims of what some call a form of modern slavery.

It is the first cross-country stop for the 12 members of the Commons committee, who also plan on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

They are studying the practice of human trafficking in Canada, which involves recruiting, transporting and detaining people for anything from domestic slavery, forced labour to sexual exploitation.

The committee says most of the victims are women and children, controlled by violence or threats of violence, with Indigenous women making up a large percentage of victims.

It plans to look at a national plan to combat human trafficking, services for victims, the prosecution of traffickers and how to protect and support those caught up in it.

Rob Nicholson, the committee’s vice-chairman, says it’s critical to make sure victims receive effective protection in reporting their traffickers.

Related: Four men accused of human smuggling not guilty

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show
Next story
Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Just Posted

Kimberley Search and Rescue locates lost skier

On March 17, Kimberley RCMP activated Search and Rescue after receiving a… Continue reading

Mount Baker Senior Girls victorious in eighth annual ‘Wildfire Classic’

Cranbrook firefighters, high school basketball team put on entertaining show on Thursday night

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

College Business students win at competition

A team of College of the Rockies Business Management students were big… Continue reading

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Nestled inside Canopy Growth Corp.’s sprawling marijuana facility outside Ottawa is a special laboratory

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Most Read