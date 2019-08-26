Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Bryer Schmegelsky poses in a new suit he bought with his second paycheque from Walmart in this June 29 handout photo provided by his father. The father of a suspected killer of three people in northern British Columbia is trying to access a video his son took which details his last wishes before his death. A lawyer for Alan Schmegelsky says he became aware of the video earlier this month when his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, and Kam McLeod were found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the northern Manitoba wilderness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Al Schmegelsky

The father of a suspected killer at the centre of a nationwide manhunt is trying to access a video described as his son’s “last will and testament,” the man’s lawyer said Sunday.

Alan Schmegelsky became aware of the video earlier this month when his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound with 19-year-old Kam McLeod in the wilderness of northern Manitoba, his lawyer Sarah Leamon said.

The duo had been suspected of killing a young tourist couple — American Chynna Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler — and botany lecturer Leonard Dyck in northern British Columbia last month, sparking a search for the two fugitives.

Leamon said the video was taken before the younger Schmegelsky’s death, and details his last wishes.

“My client obviously wants to seek some closure in these very difficult circumstances and he feels that this video will give him the closure he is looking for,” Leamon said, adding that she has been in contact with the RCMP trying to gain access to the video.

The video is about what Bryer Schmegelsky wanted to be done with his body after he died, according to an email exchange between the RCMP and Leamon obtained by The Canadian Press.

In the email, an RCMP officer writes that information about Bryer’s wishes was passed on to his mother, who is next of kin.

“At this time we will not be providing access to the video for Alan,” the officer wrote in the email. The message doesn’t say why, but Leamon said the RCMP told her it’s because the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on Sunday.

Leamon said she doesn’t know how the email became public, but she verified its contents.

The email also said that police plan to publicly address the video in a media release in the next few weeks.

Star Vancouver initially reported on the video last week, saying the RCMP had also found a recording from McLeod.

The Canadian Press

