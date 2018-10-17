Fatality on Hwy 93/95 near Radium

A two-vehicle incident shut down the highway between Radium and Invermere Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. There was one fatality, which the Pioneer has confirmed was a local Shuswap band member. STARS Air Ambulance was called out at 9 p.m. for the incident. One of the two injured is Jayden Green. His mother Kim Green told the Pioneer he was awaiting surgery Wednesday morning for a broken left femur, left elbow, and right ankle.

The highway was closed for hours while RCMP were investigating on-site.

More to come.