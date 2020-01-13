One man was killed in a car crash south of Elkford on January 11, 2020.

Fatal car crash south of Elkford

On January 11, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 43, about five kilometres south of Elkford.

After arriving at the scene, the RCMP determined that the fatality was a result of a two vehicle crash.

According to RCMP corporal Mike Halskov, “a southbound Pontiac lost control, entered the opposing lane where it collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck.”

The driver of the Pontiac, who is identified as “a man in his twenties from the East Kootenay,” died at the scene. The driver of the Ford truck was a man in his thirties and is also from the East Kootenay region. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

East Kootenay Traffic Services (EKTS) has assumed conduct of the fatal crash. According to EKTS, “speed and weather conditions are being considered as possible contributing factors.”

The RCMP have reason to believe that there was a witness to the crash that left the scene before emergency services could arrive and they are urging that person or persons to identify themselves.

Anyone with information regarding this crash that has not already spoken with RCMP is asked to contact EKTS in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244. They should quote file number 2020-158.

