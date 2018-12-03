Bekah Mann was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday. (GoFundMe)

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

The person who died in three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old Surrey woman.

Bekah Mann was the “life of the party” and a “bright shining light” in the lives of everyone she touched, her family told Black Press Media.

“Bekah was a 24-year-old who was as full of love and life as any person could be,” the GoFundMe read.

“She was a person that you could talk to and she would deeply care and listen with full compassion.”

Mann lived in Surrey with her parents and with her sister in Squamish, her family said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before noon at Black Tusk, about 30 kilometres north of Squamish.

According to police, a lone female driver, now identified as Mann, crossed the centre line while driving north in her Subaru.

She was killed when her Subaru collided with two southbound vehicles. The occupants of the other vehicles received minor, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Road conditions were deemed “good” by investigators.

Insp. Dale Carr said investigators were continuing to determine the cause and that neither drugs nor alcohol had been ruled out as factors.

According to her family, Mann’s “final wish was to be apart of that nature by being buried in a bio urn that will grow into a tall and majestic tree,” a request the family say they cannot carry out on their own.

“Unfortunately this wish cannot be fulfilled without support as Bekah’s passing is not only a huge emotional burden on her family, but also a huge financial burden,” the page read.

“Any and all donations will be going to the funeral and to making sure Bekah’s final wish comes true.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. patients running into Alberta health care roadblocks
Next story
B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

Just Posted

B.C. patients running into Alberta health care roadblocks

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka says Calgary facilities are seeing increased referrals from Kootenays

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Annual Seniors Dinner in Cranbrook feeds 470

The 37th Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner held Nov, 29, at the Cristoforo Colombo was another sellout

ICE make six-player trade with the Red Deer Rebels

The Kootenay ICE have traded Cam Hausinger and Brett Davis to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for four forwards and draft picks.

ICE acquire Jack Cowell from Rockets

The Kootenay ICE has had a busy Friday night acquiring Jack Cowell… Continue reading

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC

Putting away screens, a cool comfy bed are all key to getting a good night’s sleep

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

National Energy Board hearings take place in Nanaimo this week

LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Olympian in Ottawa this morning to officially be given gold medal from 2012 Games, bronze from ‘08

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

Rare December tornadoes reported in central U.S.

One dead in and at least 20 injured in U.S. tornado

UN chief issues dramatic climate appeal to world leaders

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at climate summit in Poland

Alberta cuts oil production to help deal with low prices

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says as of January there will be an 8.7 per cent reduction ordered in oil production

Most Read