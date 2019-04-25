A Karelian Bear Dog has been stolen from an Elko home. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

The RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance to find a pet dog stolen from a Kootenay backyard.

The Karelian bear dog was pregnant when it was snatched from the fenced yard in Elko, B.C., around April 1, according to a release issued by the Elk Valley RCMP Thursday.

The Karelian bear is a Finnish breed that is known for its hunting skills. The RCMP says the dog has been with the family for some time and is sorely missed.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Sparwood RCMP at 250-425-6233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP cracks cold case

A man has been charged over a break and enter that occurred in Fernie eight years ago.

Police were able to crack the cold case after re-examining forensic evidence collected at the Fernie residence.

Elk Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Debra Katerenchuk explained that when police collect forensic evidence from a crime scene but are unable to immediately solve a crime, the evidence will get re-examined at periodic intervals against known offenders and other crime scenes.

“It is such re-examination that allowed RCMP to charge this individual in the break and enter criminal offence,” she said in a release issued Thursday.

As the man was a youth at that time, he was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and therefore his identify will be protected.

He will appear in Youth Court at a later date.

RCMP responds to 163 calls, issues 24 traffic fines

Five assaults were among 163 calls made to the Elk Valley RCMP between April 8 and 24.

Police also responded to eight motor vehicle collisions, three breach of bail violations; two breaches of peace; one report of criminal harassment; one report of harassing communications; four disturbances; three reports of mischief; 10 reports of suspicious activity; two bike thefts; two theft from a motor vehicle under $5000; and five thefts under $5000.

The RCMP also issued one liquor fine and 24 motor vehicle infraction tickets.

Four impaired drivers were stopped by police, with two receiving a 90-day driving prohibition plus a 30-day vehicle impoundment; and two receiving a three-day driving Prohibition and seve-day vehicle impoundment.

Previous story
Avalanche Canada says winter’s not over yet in the high alpine

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada says winter’s not over yet in the high alpine

Take winter precautions if exploring the back country

Irrepressible Anne slowly draws us into tragic tale

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ opens Friday at the Studio Stage Door

University mourns student who died in Moyie Lake accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Premier Horgan talks jobs and opportunity at Castlegar mill

Upbeat visit brings message of hope and co-operation among Kootenay forestry players

A funeral in Ireland

Gwynne Dyer Yesterday (Wednesday, April 24) the Taoiseach (prime minister) of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Most Read