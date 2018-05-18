A motorist pulling a vessel in Fernie was apprehended by COs after blowing by the inspection station on Highway 3. BC CO Service/Twitter

Failing to stop at watercraft inspection station will result in $345 fine

CO Service reminding boaters it is mandatory to stop at watercraft inspection stations

The BC Conservation Service is reminding boaters bound for the water this long weekend that it is mandatory to stop at a watercraft inspection station.

Failing to stop at a watercraft inspection station will result in a $345 fine.

A motorist pulling a vessel in Fernie was today apprehended by Conservation Officers after, “blowing by the inspection station on Highway 3.”

The CO Service says that inspection stations are vital to preventing the spread of invasive mussels to B.C. waters.

