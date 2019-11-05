New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

ALSO READ: Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island store owner replaces funds after poppy box stolen

Just Posted

College of the Rockies searching for new president

After seven years with the post-secondary institution, David Walls is retiring

Construction underway for 39-unit affordable housing complex

An affordable housing complex for Indigenous Peoples in Cranbrook is officially underway,… Continue reading

“Time of the Season,” singers The Zombies coming to Cranbrook in April

Tickets on sale Friday to see newly-inducted Rock N Roll Hall of Famers

Open houses planned to bring public into Koocanusa recreation discussion

Open houses will be held this month in Baynes Lake, Jaffray, Grasmere… Continue reading

Social worker program expanded to enhance primary care

Parternship between EK Division of Family Practice and Ktunaxa Nation to improve health care acess

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Timothy C. Winegard’s ‘Mosquito’ explores the history of this buzzing… Continue reading

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Most Read