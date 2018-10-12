FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

The exact number hadn’t been known before. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts could have been affected, but Facebook didn’t know if they had been misused.

The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from those 29 million accounts. For 14 million of those accounts, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or 15 most recent searches. One million accounts were affected but hackers didn’t gain information. The social media service plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

Facebook says third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.

Related: 50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Related: Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work
Next story
Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

Just Posted

BC Attorney General talks money laundering, ICBC in Cranbrook

David Eby outlines steps taken to fix money laundering scheme, ICBC losses.

Kootenay Ice set for busy weekend

The Kootenay Ice is preparing for a busy weekend, but head coach… Continue reading

Nearly 500 ballots cast at first advance poll

Submitted A total of 483 residents cast their ballots at the first… Continue reading

Indoor sports facility location debate ongoing

KEYSA declines Moir Park offer, says it isn’t a financially viable location

Rockies Rowing Club season wraps up

The weather has turned, the leaves are changing colour and dropping to… Continue reading

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

Most Read