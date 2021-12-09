Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Extra traffic to stay on Hwy. 3 well in to 2022: Sparwood Mayor Wilks

Hwy. 3 remains the only unbroken east-west highway connecting the Alberta border to the Lower Mainland

Elk Valley locals should expect to see more traffic on Hwy. 3 well in to 2022 as a result of the mudslide damage to other highways in the province, according to Sparwood Mayor David Wilks.

Wilks, who is the chair of the Hwy.3 Mayors and Chairs Coalition – which is a grouping of municipal leaders focused on continued improvement of Hwy. 3 – said during a report to Sparwood council that the traffic was here to stay.

“We anticipate that commercial traffic will stay fairly high through Hwy. 3 up to and including April or May of 2022, until such time as they can get Hwy. 1 fixed.

“That is anticipated to be 5-7 months,” he said.

Typically, Hwy. 3 carried between 6,000-8,000 vehicles per day in winter, with a high volume of commercial traffic using it as an alternative to Hwy. 1 as an east-west route across the province.

With Hwy. 1 disrupted, much of the traffic going through it has been diverting to Hwy. 3, which as of Dec. 9 remains the only unbroken Hwy from the Alberta Border through to B.C.s Lower Mainland, although travel is restricted to essential only.

Signage has been erected at the B.C.-Alberta border warning of heightened traffic on Hwy. 3, along with signs at the Elko tunnel, which Wilks said was more for truckers unfamiliar with the route.

Wilks added that the Coquihalla remained a major sticking point for re-opening the province’s Hwy network.

“They’re looking at the Coquihalla, and although news reports say January, the reality is, to get the Coquihalla fixed to its former self is going to onward and upwards to at least a year, if not longer.”

Vital infrastructure along the Coquihalla, which connects Hope to Merritt through the Coquihalla Pass, was undermined and destroyed by the flooding and mudslides triggered by the atmospheric river rainfall event in mid-November.

In late November, B.C’s minister of transportation, Rob Fleming said that the January re-opening target was on the timeline of repairs being temporary to open the Hwy to commercial traffic.

“When we do open up, obviously, like other highways that have been impacted, it won’t be business as usual on the Coquihalla,” he said at he time, explaining that the extent of the damage meant some stretches of the typically four-lane highway would be reduced to one lane in each direction with reduced speeds.

READ MORE: Hwy. 3 could do with an upgrade at Hartley Creek: Wilks


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
RDEK to present information on housing needs
Next story
B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Just Posted

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser with the goal of garnering 4,500 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Volunteers are pictured in the bus on the afternoon of December 4. The bus had already been completely filled with donations and emptied once before this photo was taken. All donations will go to the food bank. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

MBSS's Wild Theatre is reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12. Photos by Christina Blaskovich
Past, Present, Future: Wild Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes to the stage