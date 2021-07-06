Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools

Just Posted

Pictured are families fishing at Wasa Lake in 2019 learning how to fish with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC’s free Learn to Fish Program (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin)
Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hosting summer fishing challenge for kids and teens

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region